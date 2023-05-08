Ramps now open on Airline Hwy at Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the ramps for US 61 (Airline Highway) at US 190 (Florida Boulevard) are now open.

The Airline Hwy. North exit to Florida Blvd. West exit and Florida Blvd. East exit to Airline Hwy. North are open after striping work was completed.

Officials said signs have also been installed and no other closures are scheduled.

