St. Vincent de Paul to provide hot meals, gifts Easter Sunday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Vincent de Paul is preparing to serve the community on Easter Sunday.

On April 9, the St. Vincent De Paul dining room will open its doors to those in need.

The Easter sit-down meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The address is 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Also, Easter baskets will be given to dining room guests 12 years old and younger. The child must be present to receive the gift, according to organizers.

Guests will also be able to select from a variety of items to help them with their needs. Clothing, food, and other items will be available.

This free distribution is made possible by the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores serving the community.

