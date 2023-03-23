Police investigating after shots fired in Baker

BAKER La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is investigating after shots were reportedly fired near an apartment complex in Baker on Thursday, March 23.

The Baker Police Department is investigating shots fired on Groom Road on Thursday, March 23. (Monica Parker)

According to police, officers are still at the scene on Groom Road.

Police said no one was injured.

No arrests have been made, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

