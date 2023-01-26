Facebook
Man found with gunshot wounds near Gulfport church

The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds.
The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a scene near a Gulfport church where one person was found shot.

The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds. Gulfport Police say he is still alive.

Police and medical assistance are on the scene, and the crime scene unit is on the way.

Police say the investigation is multi-jurisdictional, involving other agencies beyond the Coast. Details are limited at this time, but we will update with more information as we receive it.

