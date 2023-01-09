No. 7 LSU roars past Kentucky; best start in program history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The No. 7 LSU women’s basketball team improved to its best start in program history with a convincing win over Kentucky on the road.

The Tigers (16-0, 4-0 SEC) roared to a 67-48 victory over the Wildcats (8-8, 0-4 SEC).

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

LSU has started SEC play with wins by 24, 25, 40, and 19 points in its first four conference games.

“Look, it just feels good to win,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Whether you’re 16-0. Whether you’re breaking records. Just winning the next game always feels good.”

Standout freshman Flau’jae Johnson continued to impress as she was one point shy of her career high. Johnson tallied 26 points and 8 rebounds in a dominant win over Kentucky. The three-time and reigning SEC Freshman of the Week has a good chance of making it a fourth as she picked up right where she left off after scoring 18 points against Texas A&M on Thursday.

Angel Reese earned her 16th double-double in as many games and the longest streak of consecutive double-doubles to open a season in SEC history continued. After a historic performance against Texas A&M where Reese dropped 26 points and hauled in a LSU record 28 rebounds, Reese finished Sunday afternoon’s contest with 26 points and 13 boards. Reese has been on a tear as she’s scored 20+ points in 12 of the past 13 games.

