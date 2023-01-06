No. 7 LSU overcomes slow start, blows out Texas A&M winning 15th straight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU (15-0, 3-0 SEC) overcame a slow first-quarter start to blow out Texas A&M 74-34 on Thursday, January 5 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers are off to their best start in school history matching LSU’s start during the 2002-2003 season.

The Tigers held a slim 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but they would go on to score 66 points over the next three quarters. LSU defensively held Texas A&M to single digits in the first three quarters and the Aggies only scored 13 in the fourth.

Angel Reese led the way with 26 points and a school-record 28 rebounds in the win. It marked the second time this season that Reese posted a 20/20 game.

Maree Jackson who tallied 27 rebounds twice, once in 1977 and again in 1978 previously held the record.

Flau’jae Johnson scored 18 points for the Tigers and also grabbed five rebounds along with three steals and a block in the win.

No. 7 LSU will head to Lexington to take on Kentucky on Sunday, January 8.

