EBRSO Heroes and Helpers Christmas Shopping Event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spreading Christmas cheer, EBRSO shops with families for the holidays.

Today families in need have $250 to spend at Target, and it’s all thanks to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. “So, we are blessing some children throughout the parish and giving them some money for Christmas gifts, for things they may want, things that they may need, anything that they desire they can purchase,” explains Cpl. Cade Babin with EBRSO.

The Sheriff’s Office Hero’s and Helpers Christmas Shopping Event allows children, teenagers, and their families to shop around for what they need or want this holiday. “It’s cool to build those relationships. You know going forward, hopefully, these kids and these families if they need help can come to the sheriff’s office, they can come to a member of law enforcement. We are here for you, we are here to help you,” adds Babin.

Today, the Haney family is here for the essentials, the toys. The twins, Taylor and Tyler know what they need. “We got nerf guns, beyblades, Legos and snacks,” says Tyler.

They also made a pit stop for some dog food and some hygiene products which were highly recommended by mom. “It was definitely a positive interaction, it made me feel really good for them to see the police department in a different light other than working,” says Danielle Haney.

Some of the deputies tell WAFB that a lot of these families end up buying clothes or the child will get a special Christmas gift for their parents or siblings. “The real blessing to see that a lot these children, they choose to use their money to buy things for other people, which is really special to see,” adds Babin.

Some of the deputies even stepped up to pay for the rest of the items in the cart, if the gift card did not cover everything.

