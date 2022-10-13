Police attempt to ID individual accused of armed robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify an individual accused of armed robbery.

Investigators say they believe the man is responsible for the armed robbery of a local business on Florida Boulevard that happened on October 7, around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, there were no reported injuries.

The orange garment in the individual’s hand is a ski mask he allegedly wore during the robbery, authorities added.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.