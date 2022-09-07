Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 on La. 931 at La. 44.

State police confirmed Ashton Anderson, 20, of Prairieville was killed in the accident.

The initial investigation revealed that a juvenile driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla was turning left from a private parking lot on La. 44.

At the same time, Anderson was driving a 2019 Kawasaki Motorcycle north on La. 44. A juvenile passenger was riding with Anderson on the motorcycle.

LSP reported the driver of the Toyota turned into the path of the motorcycle. The front of the Kawasaki hit the front of the Toyota, causing both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected.

Authorities say despite wearing a helmet, Anderson died from fatal injuries sustained in the crash.

In addition, the juvenile passenger of the motorcycle, who was also wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.