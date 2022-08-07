Facebook
Loranger man dies after a fatal car crash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday evening, police say

(KBJR)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old man from Loranger died in a fatal crash Saturday evening in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug.6), police investigated a fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road.

During the investigation, police identified the 22-year-old as Triston Pennington. Pennington was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1054 in a 2009 Toyota Yaris. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the road to the right and struck a cement culvert.

Pennington was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

