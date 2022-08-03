Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen police officer is accused of simple robbery following an incident that started outside a bar over the weekend, court records show.

The Baton Rouge Police Department charged Zachary Sibille, of Addis, 21, with two counts of simple robbery and one count of simple criminal damage to property.

The reported robbery happened around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Victims told police that they were standing in line for a food truck in the parking lot of Reggie’s bar in Tigerland when the suspect approached them, saying he wanted the gold chains that were around their neck, according to the arrest warrant.

The suspect reportedly identified himself as a police officer, using a badge and a police identification card for Port Allen Police.

After an argument, the suspect followed the victims to an apartment complex on Lee Drive where a physical fight broke out and the suspect allegedly ended up stealing a gold chain from around one of the victim’s necks, according to the arrest warrant.

Three of the victim’s tires were also reportedly slashed in the parking lot later that morning, according to the warrant.

According to BRPD, officers confirmed with Port Allen Police that they do have an employee named Zach Sibille.

Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks says Sibille was immediately put on administrative leave without pay, pending an investigation into the incident.

