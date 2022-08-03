Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway in Gonzales around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

The investigating remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, August 3
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, August 3
Generic crime scene BRPD
1 injured in Sycamore St. overnight shooting
Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
Mother arrested after child's fentanyl overdose death
Mother arrested after child's fentanyl overdose death