Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway in Gonzales around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian died from his injuries.
The investigating remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
