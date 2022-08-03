Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway in Gonzales around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

The investigating remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

