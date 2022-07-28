Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sanitation worker hit by vehicle on Coursey Boulevard, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of Coursey Boulevard was temporarily shut down on Thursday morning after an accident involving a sanitation worker.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the area of S. Sherwood Forest and Coursey Blvd. after reports of a person being hit.

First responders stated a car hit the back of a garbage truck, pinning the employee.

The victim is in critical condition, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
Another day in the 90s with scattered storms
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot to death in Bogalusa, police said.
Rapper JayDaYoungan killed in shooting in Bogalusa
DOTD celebrated the groundbreaking of the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project.
DOTD provides update on La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project
Coast & Climate: Joey Picca