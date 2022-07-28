Sanitation worker hit by vehicle on Coursey Boulevard, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of Coursey Boulevard was temporarily shut down on Thursday morning after an accident involving a sanitation worker.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the area of S. Sherwood Forest and Coursey Blvd. after reports of a person being hit.
First responders stated a car hit the back of a garbage truck, pinning the employee.
The victim is in critical condition, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
