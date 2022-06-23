Man dies after SUV rear-ends dump truck, LSP says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man died after the SUV he was driving rear-ended a dump truck in East Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday, June 22, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers identified the man as Lamontache Williams, 45, of Zachary. They added the crash happened on US 61 north of Thomas Road a little after 9 p.m.

LSP Troop A reported the investigation so far shows Williams was headed northbound on US 61 in a 2017 GMC Terrain when he slammed into the back of a 2006 Mack dump truck.

Troopers said Williams was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. They added they are still investigating what caused the SUV to rear-end the dump truck.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were collected and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

