Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2022 NFL Draft: LSU DL Neil Farrell Jr. picked in 4th round by Raiders

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. has been drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (No. 126 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Farrell played in 52 games while in Baton Rouge for the Tigers, starting 21 games.

In his 52 games, Farrell totaled 144 tackles, 55 solo, 23 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, and five pass deflections. In his final season at LSU Farrell Jr. started all 12 games and logged 45 total tackles, 20 solo, 9.5 TFLs, and two sacks.

A native of Mobile, Alabama started three games during LSU’s 2019 National Championship run with 46 total tackles, seven TFLs, a career-high three sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

LSU kicker Cade York (36)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU kicker Cade York selected by Browns in 4th round
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in...
Saints’ QB Winston getting college degree Saturday, 7 years after leaving Florida State
LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU RB Ty Davis-Price drafted No. 93 overall by the 49ers
LSU Tigers
No. 22 LSU powers past No. 14 Georgia to take series opener