Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD

American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy(ABC/Eric McCandless)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy was issued a warrant from Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) according to his official Facebook page.

The post reads:

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Laine Hardy Facebook statement.
Laine Hardy Facebook statement.(Laine Hardy)

Hardy won season 17 of the popular show American Idol.

The American Idol winner is from French Settlement Louisiana.

According to an LSU official, they could confirm there is an active investigation against Hardy but would not provide additional information about the case.

This story is developing check back for details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

This man kicked residential doors open in Baker while people were home.
Police arrest suspect caught on camera kicking doors open in Baker
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
Little warmer for Friday but staying dry
Medical marijuana
Bill to bring more protections to La. medical marijuana patients fails
Bill to bring more protections to La. medical marijuana patients fails