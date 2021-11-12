2021 Lighting of the Bonfires to return to the River Parishes Christmas Eve

CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - Officials in St. James Parish have announced the Lighting of the Bonfires will return for the 2021 holiday season.

The highly anticipated event is attended by thousands from around the world each year. A unique tradition for St. James Parish, lighting the bonfires on Christmas Eve signals a lighted path for Papa Noel to travel, bringing Christmas joy to the children of the River Parishes.

Parish President Pete Dufresne noted, “I am overjoyed to have this special event return to our community this year. I want to thank our parish council, festival of the bonfires officials, and our local leaders for working together to ensure this event was made possible again this year. I look forward to sharing in the holiday season with our residents and I know this Christmas will be one to remember.”

In order to safely conduct this event, permits are required for families planning to construct a bonfire on the levee. Beginning November 20, Permits will be available at the St. James Parish Welcome Center in Gramercy located at 1094 Airline Hwy. Permits can be obtained between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Permits can be paid for by check or money order only. No cash will be accepted.

Due to strict insurance requirements, the 2021 bonfire season is from November 21 - December 27, 2021 only. No one may access the levee prior to November 21 for any bonfire related activities.

Permitted bonfire construction may not begin until Sunday, November 21. No household construction or demolition debris from Hurricane Ida or any other storm related event will be allowed within any portion of the levee right of way, including the bonfire area or on top of the levee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION, INCLUDING DOWNLOADABLE PERMIT APPLICATIONS .

