Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida caused lots of damage in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., which is located in Terrebonne...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will get a first-hand account on Tuesday, August 31, of some of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

He plans to visit Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. John the Baptist parishes on the ground. He will also fly over Grand Isle and Lafitte to get an aerial view of some of the damage caused by the powerful Category 4 storm.

Edwards will hold a media briefing from the St. John the Baptist Emergency Operations Center around 10:45 a.m.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will accompany the governor on his tour of the damage.

