THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD officer demoted, suspended amid investigation into warrantless searches

BRPD's Bridge the Gap recruitment event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
BRPD's Bridge the Gap recruitment event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman confirms to the 9 News Investigators that a high-ranking officer has been demoted and suspended. While that spokesman could not confirm the punishment is related to an ongoing investigation into searches he conducted on the clock without a warrant, the officers is being investigated for such a search in 2020.

Officer Ken Camallo has been demoted from his rank as a sergeant with the force to a corporal and also hit with a 75 hour suspension tied to the internal probe into his actions. One of the warrantless searches he allegedly conducted was from January 2020. That search was caught on body camera and made public last month. It followed a strip search the officer conducted on a teen and his brother in broad daylight. Officers ended up finding a gun and drugs on the two young men during that search. Camallo and other officers later entered the young men’s home without a warrant.

While no officers have faced any punishment for the strip search, the agency did say one officer did violate departmental policy, including conduct unbecoming of an officer, violation of body cam policy and carrying out orders in warrantless searches.

Camallo is the only officer that has been punished for the 2020 incident at this time.

