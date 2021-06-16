Ask the Expert
New Amazon fulfillment center to bring estimated 1,000 jobs to old Cortana Mall site

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon is paying workers to defend the company on Twitter, reassuring critics that they make enough money to live and are allowed to take bathroom breaks. The tweets are part of Amazon’s plan to combat negative headlines and online chatter about poor working conditions at its warehouses. (Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Chris Rosato
Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced Wednesday, June 16 the online retail giant Amazon will be opening a new fulfillment center at the former site of the Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge.

The new Amazon fulfillment center is expected to create 1,000 jobs with a minimum pay rate of $15 per hour, officials said. Gov. Edwards said the new jobs include full medical, vision, and dental insurance and 401(k) savings with a 50 percent company match

BRAC officials estimated the economic impact of the project will be $2.9 billion between 2021 and 2040.

“This is the one we’ve been waiting for,” said BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp. “Amazon’s project is transformational, both for creating a thousand jobs and serving as a model of intentional economic development. This has been a great team effort of state and local leadership with many public and private partners to secure this deal at this specific place. The project is meaningful for north Baton Rouge revitalization, for Mid City along Florida Boulevard, as well as for the entire region’s economy when this blighted former mall will be reinvented as a 21st century, robotics-enabled logistics hub. This is the antidote to the poison that a shuttered Cortana might easily have become.”

Louisiana has a long and storied history as a leading state for the shipping and transport of goods,” said Gov. Edwards. “Today’s announcement by Amazon reveals a new chapter in that history, as Baton Rouge will now be home to a state-of-the-art Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. I am proud to welcome this new investment to Louisiana’s Capital Region, and I thank Amazon for its continued investment in our great state – the third such investment in seven months. The new jobs and opportunities created by this project will be a tremendous value to Baton Rouge and the entire state.”

