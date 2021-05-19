Residents in EBR can fill out storm recovery form

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish officials are asking residents to fill out a storm recovery form if your home, residential structures only, no vehicles, received damaged from the latest surge of storms.
Information collected will help parish, state, and federal authorities understand how and where locations were impacted by this disaster event.
Residents will be asked to upload pictures when filling out the form if you have visible damage. That includes the waterline on damaged property or flooding.
Keep in mind though that completion of this survey is not an application or guarantee of assistance. It also does not open a claim to your insurance provider.
- Take pictures up close to capture specific points of damage but also take pictures of the whole area.
- Make sure pictures are not blurry.
- If the pictures are hard to capture, use the other comments field to describe the photos to help portray the damage.
- When submitting, make sure the street address is accurate and the map pin is placed on or near the damaged building.
- Do not submit reports of non-living areas or struct
