Body recovered from flooded vehicle underneath Bluebonnet Blvd underpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered a body from a vehicle that was submerged in floodwaters on the roadway underneath the underpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana Tuesday, May 18.
Officials did not provide further details about the identity of the body or when the person died. Several vehicles were abandoned near the underpass after stalling out from floodwaters.
However, WAFB received numerous reports the roadway underpass became impassable due to floodwaters around 10 p.m. Monday, May 17.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.