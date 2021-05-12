BESE revises MFP formula to increase proposed pay raises for La. teachers and support personnel

“Developing the MFP formula is a collaborative process, and we value the recommendations of our legislative partners,” said BESE President Sandy Holloway. “The revisions to the formula approved by BESE today reflect the desire of state education leaders, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to fulfill our commitment of increasing educator pay toward the regional average. As we continue moving forward through the constraints of a COVID-19-impacted environment in our state, it remains important that we maximize our opportunities to support Louisiana teachers to the utmost, and recognize the critical service they provide.”