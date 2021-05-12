BESE revises MFP formula to increase proposed pay raises for La. teachers and support personnel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved revisions to the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula on Wednesday, May 12, for the 2021-2022 school year to increase proposed teacher and support personnel pay raises.
The changes are expected to increase teacher pay raises to $800 and support personnel raises to $400.
“Developing the MFP formula is a collaborative process, and we value the recommendations of our legislative partners,” said BESE President Sandy Holloway. “The revisions to the formula approved by BESE today reflect the desire of state education leaders, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to fulfill our commitment of increasing educator pay toward the regional average. As we continue moving forward through the constraints of a COVID-19-impacted environment in our state, it remains important that we maximize our opportunities to support Louisiana teachers to the utmost, and recognize the critical service they provide.”
The revised MFP formula that was approved:
- Maintains the base per pupil amount of $4,015 provided in Level 1 of the current MFP (SCR 3/2019)
- Continues the $1,000 pay increase for classroom teachers and other certificated personnel provided in 2019-2020, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate
- Continues the $500 pay increase for non-certificated personnel provided in 2019-2020, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate
- Provides an across-the-board pay raise of $800 for classroom teachers and other certificated personnel for FY 2021-2022, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate
- Provides an across-the-board pay raise of $400 for non-certificated personnel for FY 2021-2022, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate
- Removes the allocation for $2,000 certificated mentor teacher stipends in Level 4 of the formula
The board has also requested that if the Revenue Estimating Conference identifies more funding during the state budgeting process, the Legislature would consider increasing teacher pay raises even more and fund the $2,000 Certified Mentor Teacher stipends that were included in the original formula.
