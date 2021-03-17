YOUR MONEY: Free tax filing help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pandemic may have changed your tax filing status for 2020.
Whether you were unemployed, received unemployment benefits or you’re still waiting on a stimulus payment, many Americans may have more questions when filing this year.
If you are looking for free tax help the Capital Area United Way is offering the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program again.
In a non COVID-19 world they offer face-to-face appointments but the pandemic has changed the way they are offering this help.
Volunteers recommend calling 2-1-1 to get directed toward VITA services.
They will ask you a couple of questions about what your tax needs are.
They can help you set up an appointment to get that help.
Some places are having you drop off your documents and they will file on your behalf.
If you plan on using this service volunteers recommend calling them as soon as possible.
The appointments are booking up fast and some places are already booked through April 15th which is tax day.
If you want to file your taxes yourself online the income threshold to file for free through the United Way is $66,000.
Another option is to go through the IRS website.
Choose the “IRS Free File Program” and the site should provide a number options to file for free.
