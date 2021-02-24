SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Christopher John Rogers

“My grandmother was the mother of Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and every Sunday we would go with her and my family to church. One of the things that stuck out to me the most was sort of the switch that people made in terms of the way they dressed or [how they] presented themselves in this space,” he explained. “So obviously if you go to school, if you’re going to the grocery store or you’re going to the football game or hanging out those are all kind of more casual affairs. But as soon as these people turned up to church everyone was in head-to-toe green or head-to-toe purple or head-to-toe red or white or whatever color. Or people wore prints. Everyone really tries to present their – the most elevated version of themselves – in that way.”