Thousands wake up to no electricity in cold weather for fourth day in a row

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 10,000 customers woke up without electricity in the Baton Rouge area for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The vast majority of the outages are in East Baton Rouge Parish. As of Thursday morning, more than 1,000 customers in both Livingston and St. Helena parishes were also without power.
Crews with Entergy Louisiana and DEMCO, the area’s two biggest energy providers, have made progress since the winter weather and freezing temperatures arrived on Monday, Feb. 15.
Ice and debris, such as tree limbs, have hampered the restoration efforts of power crews, the two companies told WAFB this week.
Temperatures are forecast to be above freezing for most of the Baton Rouge area Thursday, but debris remains in many of the affected areas.
Both power companies are asking customers who still don’t have power to unplug major appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, to reduce strain on the electrical grid when power is restored.
Customers who currently have power are also asked to do their part to reduce consumption for the same reason.
