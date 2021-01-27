2 adults, 2 children rescued from submerged vehicle in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Ascension Parish that happened early Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Investigators say a vehicle with two adults and two children crashed into a body of water on George Lambert Road at LA 429 near St. Amant.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the vehicle became submerged in the New River Canal. First responders were able to rescue all of the occupants and revived one of the crash victims, according to Scrantz.
Police say one adult and one child is in critical condition. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.
Scrantz say alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.
George Lambert Road at LA 429 was closed earlier due to the crash but has since re-opened, officials say.
This is a developing news story. WAFB has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.
