Livonia thrift store owner hopes to keep the Christmas spirit alive by giving back to others

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kelly Sanders is the owner of In My Attic Thrift Store, and she has been giving out Christmas gifts for families for the past 10 years, but this year she’s helping out as many families as she can due to the pandemic.
One of those families is Cynthia Jett, she lives just down the street, and for this Christmas, she is hoping to find something special for her daughter.
“I asked Mrs. Kelly how much do you want for this, and she said ‘oh no, I am giving out toys for free,’” Jett says.
It’s a very special Christmas tradition for Sanders, she usually helps out one or two families every holiday season, but this year she wants to make sure every family is accounted for.
“This is the time of giving and if you can and have the means to give, to do it. And if you don’t have the means, there’s nothing to be ashamed of because that’s why the rest of us are here to help,” Sanders says.
From Livonia to Hammond, Sanders says she gave gifts to almost 50 families, whether it was toys for children, clothes, or Christmas décor. Regardless, Sanders wants every child and family to have a good Christmas.
“No kid should have to go without a Christmas tree. Especially, this year because kids have to miss out on so much. Adults understand, but kids they’re missing their dance classes, they can’t do soccer practice, they can’t spend the night at a friend’s and their school hours are messed up. So, they shouldn’t have to miss out on their Christmas as well,” Sanders adds.
However, Sanders says she couldn’t do it without the community helping her by bringing donations in almost every day, a reminder that true spirit of Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving.
Sanders says that she will accept any type of donations. Traditionally, she helps out families who are still struggling even after the holidays.
If you guys would like to drop something on her porch, this is the address: 3111 Hwy 78, Livonia.
