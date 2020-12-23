‘I just need a job’ - Unemployed Baker man who lost home only one of the millions hinging on fate of COVID relief bill

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Ferzell Shepard, of Baker, is one of the millions of Americans who are desperately in need of help.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken everything away from him, including both his job and his home.
“It’s Christmas time, it’s supposed to be the time for family, happiness; this isn’t right,” Sheppard says.
He and his family won’t be home for the holidays this year, because they were evicted from their home back in October.
Instead, Sheppard and his fiancé Carissa and four kids will be in a small two-bed motel room in Baker.
“It’s frustration. They can’t believe we’re in a motel room, they can’t believe we spent thanksgiving in a motel room, they can’t believe that everything they love to do is limited in one room and it’s just hard for them,” Sheppard says.
He worked as a cook at a restaurant in Zachary until March, when the COVID-19 prompted shutdowns of businesses.
They managed to get by on his fiancé's paycheck with a little help from the last stimulus and unemployment benefits but then her hours were reduced.
“I told my landlord that was my situation and she still processed the eviction,” Sheppard says.
Since then, they’ve been surviving off a few hundred bucks every two weeks with little to no hope of making more.
“I’m always looking but it’s the pandemic. Not too many people are hiring because it’s social distancing and they’ve halved the employees so it’s never a callback,” Sheppard says.
He says doesn’t want a handout, instead just a job that’ll pay the bills and maybe a little extra money to give his kids a Christmas gift.
“Christmas is right around the corner, it’s not about me, it’s about my kids and they don’t deserve this,” Sheppard says.
Now, they don’t even have a place for a tree, let alone the presents to go underneath.
“I just need a job. Just need a job,” Sheppard says.
A new job would be a Christmas miracle.
EDITORS NOTE: Since the story aired on 9News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, many people have reached out to WAFB about how they can help Mr. Sheppard and his family.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Sheppard and his family. Click here for more information on how to donate.
Ashley Chavis, principal of Advantage Charter Academy where Sheppard’s children attend school, says the school will host a donation drop-off for the Shepard family at the school, located at 14740 Plank Rd in Baker, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Chavis says the Sheppard family is in need of clothing items, toys, gift cards, and other items.
The family clothing sizes are:
5-year-old - 5T shirt and pants shoe 9
9-year-old - shirt (M) and pants 12 shoe 8
13-year-old - shirt (Large) pants 32, shoe 10 1/2
14-year-old - shirt (Medium) pants 14, shoe 6 1/2
Mom - Medium, 16
Dad - 3X
