THE INVESTIGATORS: Automaker plans to fix recalled airbags after WAFB questions delay in the process

“Not likely,” Smith said. “It’s been four years and I’ve been hassling them every year or every three or four months and that don’t seem to work either so I don’t believe that they will come up with a remedy to repair that, which is sad.”Smith says he just wants this to be over and he wants to have peace of mind that he and his wife’s lives aren’t in danger every time they take a drive.”That’s all I want,” he said. “I want it repaired.”WAFB reached out to GM after their petition to NHTSA was denied to verify whether they would comply with the order. A spokesman said they would work to make the repairs even though they did not agree with the decision. They issued the following statement: