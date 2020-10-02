Halloween fun isn’t canceled yet. Try these family friendly activities this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween parties and trick or treating will look very different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still try to make the best of it. Kristyn Starkovich, a market manager with Red Stick Mom, shares some ideas to get you more in the mood this season.
“COVID may have made it a little more difficult, but there are definitely lots of opportunities to still make fun happen,” she said.
Coronavirus hasn’t scared off Halloween just yet. One idea that’s popular in Starkovich’s house is movie night.
“The movie nights have been a hit. We’ll do popcorn and bake Halloween-themed cookies.”
Another social distance friendly activity is crafting. Starkovich says it’s time to bring out the paints.
“When you’ve got little ones, we know how much everyone loves those handprint activities,” said the local mom.
Your younger ones might like hand-painting spiders and bats and using items you already have around the house to get creative. However, she says one craft all ages enjoy is making boo-bags.
“If you want to put together a boo bag for your neighbors, Target has some great stuff, like pumpkin glasses and bubbles and stickers and stamps,” said Starkovich.
She suggests you get creative in your own neighborhood.
“Lots of people have resorted to saying ‘Hey if there is no trick or treating, let’s get dressed up and do a costume parade in our neighborhood.’”
And if you want to take advantage of this Saturday’s weather, stop by the LSU Rural Life Museum for Harvest Days. See musical performances and live demonstrations on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Also, check out the BREC Highland Observatory for their Spook Sensation event.
Play games and activities on October 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Starkovich says many more family-friendly events are planned for this month but be prepared to preregister ahead of time because of COVID capacity limitations.
Find more Halloween ideas and events on The Louisiana Weekend by clicking here.
