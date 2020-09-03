Cajun Navy gives out hot meals in downtown Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, a familiar disaster relief organization, with ties to Lake Charles, fed those who are struggling.
The Cajun Navy has gained a reputation for being among the first to aid devastated communities.
“We have heard of the Cajun navy obviously from all the previous disasters so when we were approached by them to use our facility as a staging area to help people we were very excited,” said Chad Glover, Tia Juanita’s general manager.
And the Tia Juanita team was quick to give all the credit to the volunteers.
“From our perspective all we have done is give them the facility but they are doing all the work. We have our kitchen manager who is volunteering... when I drove up today they were standing out in the street and cars were driving by and grabbing them.. getting what they need.”
Cajun Navy founder Rob Gaudet stressed that it isn’t hard to make a difference.
“It really just requires caring people to get together. Stay positive and focus on serving the community,” Gaudet said.
This community actually holds a special place in Gaudet’s heart.
“I am from Lake Charles. I am the founder of the Cajun Navy. I live in Baton Rouge but this is my hometown. My mom is buried in this city. I grew up in this city. It means a lot to me. I am a direct descendant of John Jacob Ryan, I’m on Ryan street, it was named after my own distant grandfather.”
Now, Gaudet is making a difference, on that very same street.
If you’re interested in helping, the Cajun Navy is asking for more volunteers.
If you’re in need of food, you can visit the Cajun Navy at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
If you want to find out more you can visit their website.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.