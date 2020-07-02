Hoping to give kids a better memory of 2020, Front Yard Bikes gives 100+ kids brand new bikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 100 children across Baton Rouge have received a brand new bike courtesy of Front Yard Bikes, a non-profit that focuses on teaching kids how to work on and build their own bikes.
The bikes came in large boxes, requiring assembly, the point being for the children to learn how to build a bike themselves.
“Normally, all of our kids would be coming to our shop and be using our tools and we would be jam packed in that wonderful little building,” said Dustin LaFont, founder of Front Yard Bikes. “Through the virus and being safe, we just couldn’t do that and we don’t know when we can.”
This is the first time LaFont has been able to deliver brand new bicycles to the children in his program. It was made possible through several donors, including the fundraising efforts of Rachel Jillson, who ran 26 marathons in 26 days to raise money for the non-profit.
“It doesn’t go without saying that it’s been such a rough summer,” LaFont said. “It’s been such a rough spring and if you’re a kid growing up, there’s just so many things that are probably mind boggling and difficult to think about, and if we got a hundred plus kids who have a different memory of that one summer that I got this cool bike that I built, that would be great, and I think that would help maybe heal the heart and heal the mind of man, I can do some cool things.”
In total, LaFont says he hopes to have approximately 120 bike kits given out to his students.
Pics are mine:
1: “Adrian Thomas, 7, was one of about 100 kids who received a box full of brand new bike parts from Front Yard Bikes.”
2. “Typically Front Yard Bikes would host children in its workshop to teach them how to build and work on bicycles, but in the midst of a pandemic, the organization has had to adapt and bring those bikes to the children.”
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.