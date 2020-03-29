Travel not banned between Louisiana and Texas; travel quarantine expanded

(WAFB) - The announcement shared by Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sunday, March 29 means all Louisianans are required to quarantine for 14-days before entering public spaces in Texas.
It does not mean Louisianans are banned from traveling to Texas.
In a press conference Sunday, the governor announced his previous executive order would be expanded to include travel by road from Louisiana.
That previous executive order required any travelers from New Orleans going into Texas by plane to quarantine before visiting public spaces in the state. It did not ban travel.
Despite this, misinformation about the executive order and what it means for travel between Louisiana and Texas quickly spread on social media.
The order does not include military, emergency response, healthcare response, or commercial or infrastructure travel. Checkpoints are in place at entry points into the state.
It requires a quarantined person to submit a form to Texas officials identifying the location where they’ll remain quarantined.
The person is not allowed to have visitors, other than healthcare providers.
Texas officials will make unannounced visits to make sure the quarantined person is following the rules.
Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.
A person who is in Texas less than the 14-day period will be allowed to leave.
Gov. Abbott’s office was not immediately able to respond to requests from WAFB.
