Despite school system’s appeal, student allegedly forced to do push-ups owed thousands in damages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appeals court upheld a ruling that the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) should be partially responsible for paying out over $175,000 awarded to the family of a former McKinley High student who testified the once “outgoing, music-loving, friendly teenager” became introverted, depressed, and suicidal after being ordered to do 200 push-ups, then suffered a life-threatening condition as a result.