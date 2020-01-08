REPORT: State Superintendent John White to resign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education John White will soon resign from the post he has held for eight years, according to a report from The Advocate.
The report comes just two days after Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee announced on Jan. 6 that she would be resigning effective Jan. 31.
The news of both White and Gee comes ahead of the inauguration Governor John Bel Edwards’ second term. Edwards and numerous other state officials will be sworn on Jan. 13.
White, 44, has been in charge of the state’s public schools since 2012.
