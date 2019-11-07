Mayor Broome announces $15 million grant for Plank to Nicholson bus project

“From the outset we knew that transit-oriented development was essential in our efforts to revitalize disinvested areas like the Plank Road corridor. The BUILD grant and the BRT system it will support is a game-changer for this community. We now have a powerful story of our ability to work together towards innovative solutions to addres not only urban transit needs, but broader equitable development goals,” said Chris Tyson, CEO of Build Baton Rouge. “This project has the great potential to not only be the catalyst for redevelopment of a historic North Baton Rouge corridor, but simultaneously serve as the catalyst for connecting north and south Baton Rouge, anchored by downtown, unlike any other project in recent memory.”