REGYMEN Fitness opens new Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge residents looking to get in shape, stay in shape, or just get active have a new hot spot to check out. REGYMEN Fitness opened its third Baton Rouge location that will offer 90 workouts per month.
The 2,980 square foot studio located at 7580 Corporate Boulevard is the third of REGYMEN’s Baton Rouge studios to open, joining the Bluebonnet and Ascension locations.
All REGYMEN Fitness studios offer three popular calorie and heart rate monitored multiplatform group workouts:
- Burn - focuses on an even mixture of weights and cardio
- Box - concentrates on power punching, lifting, and agility work
- Build - focuses on building strength and increasing mobility
Members monitor their heart rate and progress on large displays located throughout the fitness studio, including a workout summary which helps to educate the members on their progress in real-time.
For more information visit https://www.regymenfitness.com/
