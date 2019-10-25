Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office receives grant for free smoke alarm program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those looking in buying a smoke alarm could be covered by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM). SFM announced that it was selected to receive FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The grant, totaling $55,000, will allow the SFM to boost its smoke alarm inventory for Operation Save-A-Life efforts by 5,000 units just in time for cooler weather to become a regular occurrence across our state.
The SFM implores residents to use common sense when heating their homes this Fall and Winter season. Check out its safety tips in the following video:
“We are thrilled that our Operation Save-A-Life program was considered worthy of the support of this grant,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, “Our number one fire safety message is always about the life-and-death difference smoke alarms can make when faced with a fire emergency. This grant will help us continue to back that message up with action in the form of putting long-lasting smoke alarms in the hands of families that need help protecting themselves from fire.”
To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.
