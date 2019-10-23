Pennington hires world-renowned surgeon to head new bariatric/metabolic surgery program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is poised to change the understanding and treatment of obesity. LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has hired Dr. Phil Schauer to head the new bariatric/metabolic surgery program.
Dr. Schauer is currently a Professor of Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, and Director of the Cleveland Clinic Bariatric and Metabolic Institute (BMI.) He was the first surgeon to perform laparoscopic gastric bypass surgery back in 1997. He has since performed more than 8,000 operations for severe obesity and handles many of the most difficult bariatric surgery cases in the world
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Louisiana Economic Development (LED), LSU Health New Orleans and the Office of the Governor of Louisiana joined forces to establish this new program, which will include an outpatient center on Pennington Biomedical’s Baton Rouge campus in 2020.
“We are thankful to all of our partners – the state of Louisiana, Our Lady of the Lake, LSU Health New Orleans and Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation – for partnering with us on this initiative,” Pennington Biomedical Executive Director John Kirwan said. “Through their support and Pennington Biomedical’s reputation as a global leader in obesity and nutrition research, we outcompeted several large academic health centers around the country and successfully recruited Dr. Schauer and his team to Louisiana.”
The new state-of-the-art metabolic disease treatment facility will complement Pennington Biomedical’s existing and highly impactful basic science and clinical research, Dr. Schauer said. The facility will also bring cutting-edge treatments for obesity and diabetes to Louisiana, which has the United States’ fourth-highest rate of obesity and diabetes.
