Waitr to deliver free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local families looking for a hot meal this Thanksgiving will have the opportunity to receive one from Waitr. The popular food delivery app has launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive campaign which will raise funds to go towards buying meals for these families.
Beginning Oct. 21 to Nov. 22, a portion of all Waitr orders will go toward this program. The food delivery company anticipates that the program will provide more than 4,000 meals nationwide.
Waitr teams will work with local organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance – and anyone can also nominate a family they know at https://sites.google.com/waitrapp.com/waitrimpact.
“Our goal is to ensure no one in our community goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr, said. “If we can play a part in spreading a little bit of joy – even if it’s just in a small way like bringing them a hot meal, it’s worth it.”
