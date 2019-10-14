Louisiana awarded $115 million in federal grants to enhance supports for students, teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education today announced it has earned five competitive federal grant awards, totaling $115 million, from the U.S. Department of Education.
The grants will enhance various programs around the state, including literacy instruction, direct mental health services for students, STEM field education and credentials for teachers, and leadership programs for current or aspiring special education administrators.
The grant awards include:
- Comprehensive Literacy State Development Program Grant ($100 million over five years)
- Trauma Recovery Grant ($7.5 million over five years)
- Improving Pre-Engineering and Computer Science Education through Micro-credentialing Grant ($4 million over four years)
- Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant ($2.5 million over five years)
- Special Education Leadership Grant ($1 million over five years)
“The U.S. Department of Education continues to recognize Louisiana as a state that generates creative ideas to solve critical problems. These five new awards will support the implementation of plans to address many of our schools’ and students’ greatest challenges,” said State Superintendent John White. “We look forward to collaborating with state agencies, school systems, and community partners to implement effective solutions to these pressing concerns.”
