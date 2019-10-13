Police chase ends with car in house, resident shaken

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — A police chase ended with a car in a house, its resident shaken and the driver in jail.
It happened about 4 a.m. Friday in Texarkana, authorities say.
Zewilla Shannon, 96, was in bed in the house where she’s lived for more than 60 years when she narrowly escaped being hurt.
“I thought a tree had fallen on the house,” said Ann Bell, who is the longtime teacher’s caretaker.
Bell also was in the residence when the vehicle ran into the structure on East 19th Street in Texarkana, Ark.
“I jumped up and ran down the hall. And I heard Miss Shannon. I was screaming her name and I couldn’t see her,” Bell recalled.
“I ran out to get the police to help me get her out of the room because I couldn’t get in there.”
The exhaust almost caught the house on fire, said Clyde Lee, a neighbor.
“The car was across the bed. And that wall was buckling on the far end, which let me know the car had come all the way through.”
The chase began in Texarkana, Texas, and ended on the Arkansas side.
Police were about to discontinue their pursuit when Cleophus Ross apparently lost control of the car and it ran into Shannon’s house.
Ross “... got out and ran off,” Bell recalled. “When I come out, he was running down toward Clyde’s house. And that is where they got him.”
Ross was arrested on charges of felony fleeing, felon leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of government operations. Authorities said other charges are pending.
Friends and neighbors then set about to try to make Shannon's house safe and livable.
“That’s a strong lady. That is all I can say. She is very strong,” Bell said of Shannon.
Shannon said: “Well, I’m just thankful.”
