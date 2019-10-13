2019 ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Senate races

(WAFB) - Voting took place for all 39 seats in the Louisiana State Senate during a primary election held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Results from races in the WAFB viewing area can be seen below:
Multi-Parish State Senator, Senatorial District 2 - Edward Ed Price (D)
Multi-Parish State Senator, Senatorial District 6 - Mack Bodi White (R)
Multi-Parish State Senator, Senatorial District 13 - J. Rogers Pope (R)
Multi-Parish State Senator, Senatorial District 14 - Cleo Fields (D)
Multi-Parish State Senator, Senatorial District 15 - Regina A Barrow (D)
Multi-Parish State Senator, Senatorial District 16 - Runoff between Beverly Brooks Thompson (D) and Franklin Foil (R)
After the governor is inaugurated, lawmakers will convene in January of 2020 for an organizational session. The 2020 Regular Legislative Session begins in March.
