BREC says algae blooms, high temps contribute to fish death around City Park Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With temperatures remaining above-forecasted levels, the BREC Natural Resource Management and maintenance teams are coordinating efforts to respond to a small fish kill in City Park Lake.
According to BREC, the lake is currently experiencing algae blooms, shallow water, and high temperatures. Under these conditions, fish die as a result of a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water
BREC will continue to monitor the conditions of the lake and anticipates that if warm conditions continue, there will be more fish kills.
BREC says fish kills are not a new problem for the lake, and they have been recorded consistently since 1948. BREC is dedicated to bringing City Park Lake back to health and addressing the root of the problem by increasing the depth and filtering out unnecessary nutrients.
“We realize that utilizing carp or introducing a chemical solution is a short-term solution as the imbalance in the lake is caused by a combination of lack of depth and heat,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “As we have said, BREC is committed to dredging the lake and we are working with numerous other agencies to pool funds to ensure that the entire system of lakes will be dredged. I am confident that this project can begin as soon as the fourth quarter of next year following the months of planning that will be required to successfully complete the work,” said Wilson.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.