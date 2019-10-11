BREC says algae blooms, high temps contribute to fish death around City Park Lake

“We realize that utilizing carp or introducing a chemical solution is a short-term solution as the imbalance in the lake is caused by a combination of lack of depth and heat,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “As we have said, BREC is committed to dredging the lake and we are working with numerous other agencies to pool funds to ensure that the entire system of lakes will be dredged. I am confident that this project can begin as soon as the fourth quarter of next year following the months of planning that will be required to successfully complete the work,” said Wilson.