MoviePass: How it changed the game but couldn’t play in it

While it could not hang on to the success it once held, MoviePass will be known for the positive impact it had on movie-going. Movie subscription services have proved to be an extremely popular alternative to paying for each ticket individually. They allow people to give different types of movies their attention because it poses less of a risk to their wallet. Films that would typically be seen as not worthy of the price of a movie ticket are now finding expanded audiences because those with subscription services are now willing to give them a chance.