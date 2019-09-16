Free car seat inspections available statewide September 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents who are concerned about the safety of their child’s car seat will have the opportunity to test it this weekend.
The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and University Medical Center New Orleans will offer free child car seat inspections statewide from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 in conjunction with National Seat Check Saturday and Child Passenger Safety Week.
Certified technicians will be available at specified locations to ensure that child safety seats are properly installed. They will also be installing safety seats that were donated with money raised by employees of Louisiana’s 147 SONIC Drive-In restaurants.
Families requesting seats must apply for the program in advance.
Seat Check Saturday takes place on Sept. 21 at the following locations:
Baton Rouge
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police Department, 9000 Airline Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Kenner
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Divine Mercy Church, 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway Kenner, LA 70065
Gray/Houma
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Rouse’s Supermarket, 5818 W. Main St. Houma, LA 70360
Lake Charles
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Southwest Beverage Co., 3860 Broad St. Lake Charles, LA 70615
Alexandria
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Rapides Regional Medical Center, 211 Fourth St. Alexandria, LA 71301
Monroe
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Banner Ford, 6300 Frontage Road Monroe, LA 71202
Bossier City
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave. Shreveport, LA 71118
Lafayette
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Cajun Harley Davidson, 724 I-10 South Frontage Rd. Scott, LA 70583
Northshore
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Walmart, 880 N. Highway 190 Covington, LA 70433
