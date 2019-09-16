Free car seat inspections available statewide September 21

Free car seat inspections available statewide September 21
Make sure your child's car seat is properly installed. (Source: KFDA)
By Christopher DeFelice | September 16, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 12:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents who are concerned about the safety of their child’s car seat will have the opportunity to test it this weekend.

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and University Medical Center New Orleans will offer free child car seat inspections statewide from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 in conjunction with National Seat Check Saturday and Child Passenger Safety Week.

Certified technicians will be available at specified locations to ensure that child safety seats are properly installed. They will also be installing safety seats that were donated with money raised by employees of Louisiana’s 147 SONIC Drive-In restaurants.

Families requesting seats must apply for the program in advance.

Seat Check Saturday takes place on Sept. 21 at the following locations:

Baton Rouge

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police Department, 9000 Airline Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Kenner

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Divine Mercy Church, 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway Kenner, LA 70065

Gray/Houma

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Rouse’s Supermarket, 5818 W. Main St. Houma, LA 70360

Lake Charles

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Southwest Beverage Co., 3860 Broad St. Lake Charles, LA 70615

Alexandria

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Rapides Regional Medical Center, 211 Fourth St. Alexandria, LA 71301

Monroe

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Banner Ford, 6300 Frontage Road Monroe, LA 71202

Bossier City

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave. Shreveport, LA 71118

Lafayette

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cajun Harley Davidson, 724 I-10 South Frontage Rd. Scott, LA 70583

Northshore

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Walmart, 880 N. Highway 190 Covington, LA 70433

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.