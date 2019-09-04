Cortana Mall: How one of Baton Rouge’s original mega shopping centers fell victim to the changing times

Cortana thrived in its hay day, housing some of the most popular retailers in the world such as JCPenney, Dillard’s and Macy’s. The mall eventually expanded to 1.6 million square feet and housed over 100 stores. Its undeniable popularity attracted other mega malls to make their way into Baton Rouge. However, eventually Cortana started declining from the influx of competition and from the bulk of Greater Baton Rouge’s population shifting away from the general area of the mall.