Two men arrested after drug bust in Livingston Parish

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested after an extensive drug investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard said Tyshon Lamar Coleman, 23, of Hammond, La., and Keldrick Jackson, 23, of Albany, La., were arrested on Aug. 29 after deputies found them in possession of narcotics, illegal guns, and cash.
Authorities seized marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, liquid THC, hydrocodone, oxycodone, five guns, and $1,534 in cash while executing a search warrant at a home in Albany, La.
One of the guns deputies found had been reported stolen. Coleman and Jackson were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges.
Several tips from the public led to their arrests. Ard says the case is still under investigation and more arrests are possible.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
