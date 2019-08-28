HOPE Ministries receives grant for food pantry expansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - HOPE Ministries, a nonprofit organization and a Capital Area United Way community partner agency, will receive a grant to benefit its Client Choice Food Pantry. The $15,000 grant will go to the expansion of the pantry.
The Louisiana Healthcare Connections Community Health Grant presentation will be held during food distribution hours to enable local residents to see the importance of the Client Choice Food Pantry to the community.
The Client Choice Food Pantry serves approximately 15,000 each year. It features a grocery store setting that creates an atmosphere of dignity by allowing clients to select healthy, nutritional food for their families. HOPE Ministries also provides resources for financial literacy, healthy living, nutrition and gardening education.
The Community Health Grants program was established in 2018 by Louisiana Healthcare Connections to address hunger and food insecurity in communities across the state. In 2019, the program was expanded to make available up to $90,000 in grant funds for up to six eligible schools, non-profit organizations, and healthcare providers across Louisiana.
HOPE Ministries is located at 4643 Winbourne Avenue in Baton Rouge.
